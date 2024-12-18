Cambodia football authority launches probe over match-fixing allegations after loss to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Three days after a loss to Singapore at the ASEAN championship, the Football Federation of Cambodia said it had launched an investigation "to clear any suspicions".

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec 14), it said that this was "in light of the incident that occurred and appears to be unusual for the previous matches".

"To all the officials and players who are honest and uninvolved, there is nothing to worry about with their integrity," it said.

This followed a meeting between the association president, Sao Sokha, and officials and the Cambodian national team.

The Cambodian football body did not specify the match in question or the individuals under investigation.

According to the Khmer Times, the probe was launched following speculations by some fans of possible match-fixing.