The camera never lies: electronic line calls in focus again as Zverev takes photo of ball mark
Sport

Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 27, 2025 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his round of 32 match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 27, 2025 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his round of 32 match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 27, 2025 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action during his round of 32 match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Juan Medina
28 Apr 2025 12:42PM
Alexander Zverev is convinced there was a defect in the electronic line calling system during his Madrid Open win on Sunday after the German risked a hefty fine by pulling out his phone to take a photograph of a contested call.

The top seed overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6 7-6(3) 7-6(0) to reach the last 16 of the claycourt tournament but was frustrated by an incident in the second set when a backhand from his opponent was called in by the tracking technology.

Zverev appealed to chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani to take a look but was rebuffed, and the world number two was then warned for unsportsmanlike conduct after pulling his phone out of his bag and taking a picture of the spot.

"I honestly think there was a defect in the system. There was a mistake in the system in that moment," said Zverev, who later posted the photo on Instagram.

"It's not like one millimetre in, one millimetre out, it was like four-five centimetres. That's why I went to the umpire and said 'Please, come down to have a look at this, I'm not crazy'."

Reuters has contacted the ATP for comment.

Earlier this month, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka also took a photo of a disputed ball mark during a match in Stuttgart and was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The ATP has adopted the line calling system for all of its tournaments from this year, and while Zverev said he was a fan of the technology he was shocked by the incident in Madrid.

"It's going to be interesting to see what happens now, what kind of fine I'll get, even though I'm right," he said.

"I hope I don't get a fine, because obviously, in my opinion, I'm completely in the right and I should not get fined for this."

Source: Reuters
