AGADIR, Morocco, Dec ‌24 : Cameroon put aside recent woes to open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory over neighbours Gabon on Wednesday as Karl Etta Eyong’s early goal secured a much-needed win.

The Spanish-based striker squeezed his shot under Gabon goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba in the sixth minute after being set up by Bryan Mbeumo, the goal ‌confirmed after a VAR check.

Cameroon moved alongside holders Ivory ‌Coast, who beat Mozambique, at the top of Group F with all 24 teams at the tournament in Morocco now having played a game.

Cameroon, five-times Cup of Nations winners, have been to more World Cups than any other African country but have struggled lately to maintain their prominent role in the ‍African game. They fired coach Marc Brys three weeks ago and left goalkeeper Andre Onana out of the squad for the tournament, having missed out on World Cup qualification last month.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But they will be pleased with a winning start in ​a fast-tempo game in which ‌they did have the better of the chances.

Mbeumo was particularly effective, setting up several chances for teammates, the best of which ​Junior Tchamadeu blasted wide of target early in the second half.

Substitute Frank Magri headed ⁠against the Gabon crossbar 11 minutes ‌from the end in another good opportunity for the Indomitable Lions.

Gabon started ​without key striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who only joined up with his teammates in Morocco this week after suffering a thigh injury, ‍but both he and Mario Lemina were brought on in an early double substitution ⁠in the 32nd minute as Gabon looked to get back into the match.

Denis Bouanga ​had a handful of ‌half-chances but Aubameyang was largely ineffectual for Gabon.

(Writing by Mark ‍Gleeson ​in Casablanca; Editing by Ed Osmond)