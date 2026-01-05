Cameroon through to take on Morocco in Cup of Nations

RABAT, Jan ‌4 : Cameroon scored a goal in either half to see off South Africa 2-1 in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday and set up a quarter-final clash with hosts Morocco.

Five-time winners Cameroon proved too strong at the Stade El Barida as they kept on course for Cup of Nations success to make up for their failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in North America.

Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and teenage striker Christian Kofane ensured a significant victory for the ‌Indomitable Lions although they had to fight off a late comeback as South ‌Africa pulled one back through substitute Evidence Makgopa with two minutes to play.

Earlier on Sunday, Morocco booked their berth in the last eight with a 1-0 win over Tanzania, also in Rabat.

South Africa had a bright start and two good chances to take an early lead with Lyle Foster heading wide from a second-minute freekick and Relebogile Mofokeng breaking free after some horror defending from Che Malone but then putting his effort over the top with only the goalkeeper ‍to beat.

Cameroon took control of the game thereafter with Bryan Mbeumo showing impressive industry as he continually switched flanks and probed at the opposing defence.

But it was fullback Tchamadeu who made the breakthrough in the 34th minute as Carlos Baleba’s shot from the edge of the area, after South Africa had cleared a corner, rebounded off a defender to Tchamadeu in ​space on the left and he had an ‌easy finish.

The 19-year-old Kofane put Cameroon further ahead two minutes into the second half as he headed home unmarked at the back post for a second goal in successive matches at the tournament.

South ​Africa looked to get themselves back into the contest with left back Samkelo Kabini having an effort cleared off the line ⁠on the hour mark and Teboho Mokoena’s free kick ‌turned around the corner by Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy.

At the other end, a swift Cameroon counter-attack with 20 ​minutes left could have seen them score again but South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a vital interception to deny Arthur Avom.

South Africa laid siege to the Cameroon goal in the closing stages ‍and substitute striker Makgopa bundled the ball over for a late consolation.

"Yes, we are going to face Morocco, which is ⁠a major force in African football," said Cameroon midfielder Baleba.

"We are on a good run, it's up to us to keep our heads ​cool and continue like this. Our ‌mindset is very positive, we play for each other and that's what makes our team ‍strong."

(Writing ​by Mark Gleeson in Rabat; Editing by Clare Fallon)