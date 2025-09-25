Canada name unchanged team for Women's World Cup final against England

LONDON :Canada kept up their consistent team selection on Thursday by picking the same starting lineup and reserves for a third successive game as they prepare to take on hosts England in Saturday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

The matchday squad includes openside flanker Karen Paquin, who competed in Canada’s only previous final appearance, when England beat them 21-9 in Paris in 2014.

Lock Tyson Beukeboom, who will be among the replacements on Saturday, was also on the bench for the final 11 years ago but did not come on.

"It's fuel in terms of pride," said Paquin about the possibility of revenge at a sold-out Twickenham.

"I know that the people from that (2014) team are all behind us big time. We hear it, we feel it. But we're focused on what's happening here. It's a different team, a different coach (Kevin Rouet). Everything's different," she told reporters.

Canada will be looking to repeat their stunning semi-final success over holders New Zealand in Bristol last weekend, where they stormed into an early lead before securing a 34-19 triumph.

They came through that encounter without any injuries and enhanced reputations for all of their key players, with lock Sophie de Goede earlier this week nominated as a finalist for World Rugby’s Women’s Player of the Year.

"So far so good, a good week of prep,” added Rouet. “Similar to last week and the week before, I like the energy of the group, so it's good."

England have also named an unchanged 23 for the final on Saturday when they will seek to win the trophy for the third time in front of an 82,000 crowd.

Canada team:

15-Julia Schell, 14-Alysha Corrigan, 13-Florence Symonds, 12-Alexandra Tessier, 11-Asia Hogan-Rochester, 10-Taylor Perry, 9-Justine Pelletier, 8-Fabiola Forteza, 7-Karen Paquin, 6-Caroline Crossley, 5-Courtney O'Donnell, 4-Sophie de Goede, 3-Daleaka Menin, 2-Emily Tuttosi, 1-McKinley Hunt

Replacements: 16-Gillian Boag, 17-Brittany Kassil, 18-Olivia Demerchant, 19-Tyson Beukeboom, 20-Laetitia Royer, 21-Gabrielle Senft, 22-Olivia Apps, 23-Shoshanah Seumenutafa

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)