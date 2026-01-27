Canada's Olympic swimmer Kharun switches allegiance to US

Jan 26 : Ilya Kharun, who won two bronze medals for Canada in the pool at the 2024 Paris Olympics, announced on Monday his decision to start competing for the United States.

The 20-year-old Kharun, who won Olympic bronze in the 100-metre and 200m butterfly at Paris, was born in Montreal but grew up in Las Vegas and was a dual Canadian-American citizen.

"To my Canadian teammates, thank you. You helped me progress into the person I am today. You guys really made me feel like I was part of a family," Kharun wrote on Instagram.

"It's been an honor wearing the Maple Leaf flag and everyone in Canada will always have my support. Despite the incredible support I've received from Canada, I've always felt like an American."

Kharun's parents were on a travelling circus that visited several countries and they happened to be stationed in Montreal when he was born.

Kharun, who swims collegiately at Arizona State University, set Canadian records in the 50m, 100m, and 200m butterfly events.

"The historic things he has done for Canada in the pool can never be taken away," high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said in a Swimming Canada statement.

"What he has done as part of our national team is part of our history. We wish him all the best and he remains a friend to our national team."