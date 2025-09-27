Canada's Vallieres claims shock women's road race world title

KIGALI :Canada's Magdeleine Vallieres took a surprise gold in the women's road race at the UCI road world championships after a decisive attack on the final climb on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Vallieres was in a breakaway group with New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black and Spanish veteran Mavi Garcia at the climax of the 164km slog on a hilly Kigali circuit when she burst clear on the cobbles.

Powering up the ascent towards the finish line, the 24-year-old never looked like being caught as she won by 23 seconds to become Canada's first road champion on the road.

Fisher-Black was second with Garcia, bidding to become the oldest road world champion at 41, third, 26 seconds back. Switzerland's Elise Chabbey was fourth at 41 seconds.

FAVOURITES TRAIL HOME IN CHASING PACK

The leading favourites trailed home in the chasing group after being caught out and leaving their response too late.

It was only the second professional victory for Vallieres who was not among the pre-race tips for gold.

"The girls believed in me and I believed in myself," she said "I was committed and knew I was in good form and just didn't want to have regrets.. and now I don't.

"That last climb I knew I wouldn't win in the sprint with Niamh so I realised I had to go all in."

The brutal race featured 11 laps of the circuit with 3,350 metres of climbing.

Riders were distanced on each lap as the pace and stinging climbs took their toll and several attempts to break away at the front were reeled in by a reduced peloton.

But Vallieres, Fisher-Black and Garcia made their attack stick and ended up fighting for the medals.

Dutch rider Demi Vollering, one of the main favourites for the gold, finished seventh while Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy could only manage 15th.

"I think this year there were multiple countries with a strong group," Vollering said. "I came for more. The dream is a little bit crushed for me but I'll keep trying."

Swiss Marlen Reusser, who won the time trial gold and took a bronze in the team TT, was ninth.

The championships, the first to be held in Africa, conclude on Sunday with the elite men's road race.

"I hope we inspired a few children (in Africa) to take up cycling and find a purpose in cycling," Vollering said.