Canadian Hopkinson replaces Eales as Newcastle CEO

Newcastle United have appointed Canadian David Hopkinson as chief executive officer to replace Darren Eales, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Eales stepped down for health reasons after announcing last September that he had been diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer.

"This club represents something truly special," Hopkinson said. "It has extraordinary history and heritage, incredibly passionate supporters, and ownership, players and staff who are committed to excellence.

"Having worked with iconic teams across different countries, I understand what it takes to build sustainable success at the highest levels of global sport.

"I greatly admire what has been achieved by the club so far, and I am excited and motivated by what is ahead as we strive to position Newcastle United among the world's elite clubs."

Hopkinson has joined Newcastle after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer at Madison Square Garden Sports, where he led the business operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Both teams, who play out of Madison Square Garden in New York City, are among the most valuable franchises in the NBA and NHL respectively.

Hopkinson was previously Global Head of Partnerships at Real Madrid, who cemented their place as one of the world's most valuable football clubs during his tenure.

He also spent over two decades at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. as Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing commercial activities for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA's Toronto Raptors.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan called Hopkinson an "outstanding executive" with a top track record.

"His experience and strategic capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to build on the club's presence locally and grow it globally on and off the pitch," he said.

"David's leadership will be critical as we build upon what we have already achieved since the acquisition towards an exciting future and sustainable success."

In 2021, a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund became majority owners of Newcastle.

Last season, the club ended a 56-year trophy drought when they beat Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final.