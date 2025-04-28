Cancelo ruled out of Al-Hilal's Asian Champions League semi with Al-Ahli

(Corrects reference to Al-Ahli to Al-Hilal in second paragraph)

By Michael Church

JEDDAH :Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has ruled Joao Cancelo out of the remainder of his side's Asian Champions League Elite campaign with a hamstring injury ahead of their all-Saudi Pro League semi-final against Al-Ahli in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona defender limped off 42 minutes into Al-Hilal's 7-0 thrashing of South Korea's Gwangju on Friday and Jesus confirmed the 30-year-old would play no further part in the continental championship.

"The only negative part of an excellent night was the injury to Joao Cancelo," said Jesus. "He's one of the players who is very important for the team for his attacking ability.

"We will not have him. He will be out for four to six weeks, that means his season is practically over but he will be well prepared for our participation in the Club World Cup."

Al-Hilal remain on track for a record-extending fifth Asian title but face a difficult challenge against an Al-Ahli side that is the only undefeated team left in the competition.

The clubs have already met three times this season in domestic competition, with Al-Ahli winning the most recent encounter in the Saudi Pro League thanks to a hat-trick by England striker Ivan Toney.

That win was coach Matthias Jaissle's first against Al-Hilal in five attempts and the German is confident his side can repeat the feat.

"It helps definitely to know, to feel that we are capable to win against Al-Hilal," said Jaissle.

"We've played against Al-Hilal so often and they have huge quality in their squad, but we're well prepared. We know exactly what will come tomorrow, there will be no surprises on the pitch. Details will be decisive."

The semi-final will be played at Al-Ahli's home at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Jaissle is hoping the support of the local fans will be a factor in deciding the outcome.

"The results in the matches since the competition started show clearly that this competition fits us," he said. "But we didn't achieve anything so far.

"Everything has to fit together, all the details in all phases of the game. Then you need sometimes a bit of luck and the extra energy of the fans."