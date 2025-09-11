Canelo promises 'a great victory for Mexico' when he battles Crawford

Canelo Alvarez said he will deliver a great victory for Mexico when he puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against American Terence Crawford on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Despite the fight happening on U.S. soil, Alvarez's fans are expected to be in the majority at Allegiant Stadium due to the four-division world champion's massive popularity among the Nevada city's large Mexican population.

"I'm just feel grateful to them because they have supported me since day one," he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"I just want to let them enjoy another victory for Mexico."

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is trying to become the first male boxer to be an undisputed champion in three weight classes and on Tuesday he told Reuters that the fight, which will be streamed live on Netflix, was the biggest in a decade.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) was quick to agree.

"It's big. If I'm not wrong it's the biggest fight in boxing now because of everything. It's Netflix. It's Mexico versus an American," he said.

"It's a very huge fight and I like to be involved in huge fights. I'm glad to be here and I'm ready."

Alvarez said he also welcomed the focus on elite competition over celebrity showcases.

Bouts featuring social media influencer-turned-prize fighter Jake Paul, like his one-sided victory over then 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last year, have generated broad interest but criticized by boxing purists.

"There are events for everybody and that's good - it's entertainment - but this is a real fight," he said.

"This is two of the best fighters in this era fighting each other, so it's going to be a great fight."

He said the atmosphere inside the 65,000-capacity stadium, which opened on the famed Las Vegas Strip in 2020 and is home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, will be something special.

"It's going to be amazing. I already feel it," Alvarez said, describing the energy in the city since his arrival.

"The vibes, everything... I already see myself getting to the arena and getting into the ring. It's going to be something magic."

Alvarez said there could be only one winner.

"You are going to witness a great victory for Mexico," he said.