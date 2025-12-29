Captain Fernandes cannot wait to return from injury, Amorim says

Dec 29 : Manchester ‌United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is working hard to make a quick comeback from a hamstring injury but will not be fit to play in Tuesday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, manager Ruben Amorim said.

Fernandes scored three goals and got two assists in two matches before being forced off the field during United's 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on December 21.

Sixth-placed United returned ‌to winning ways on Friday against Newcastle United, and Amorim's ‌men will look to end the calendar year with another three points at home to bottom side Wolves, who have lost 12 matches straight in all competitions.

“He’s the guy that is watching training even after treatment. He’s going there," Amorim said about Fernandes.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I don’t know if he wants my job or not, but he’s a leader. He ‍cannot be that guy that when he is not playing, he’s not talking and speaking. He’s always speaking. That’s why he’s the captain.

“Bruno was already saying that he needs to train, but we don’t know. No chance he is going to play against Wolves, no ​chance.”

United will also be without Kobbie ‌Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire due to injuries, while Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are away at the Africa Cup of ​Nations.

"We are going to become a better team because when all the players return, we are ⁠not going to play with three defenders ‌all the time," Amorim said.

The manager insisted that Wolves, who are winless in ​the league, cannot be taken lightly after almost holding leaders Arsenal to a draw this month, before losing due to an own goal in ‍added time.

"They showed against Arsenal, they could get at least one point. So in the ⁠Premier League you never know. They have their problems, we have our problems but there are no ​excuses. We need to ‌win, we will try to win the game," he added.