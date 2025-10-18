Captain Guehi will leave Palace next year, Glasner says

LONDON :Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has told the Premier League club that he will leave next year, manager Oliver Glasner said.

The 25-year-old England defender's Palace contract runs until June 30 2026.

"I think Marc has already told us that he does not (want to) sign a new contract, so he will leave next year," Glasner told reporters. "They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, no, I want to make something different. And that's normal."

Guehi, who joined Palace in 2021 and has made over 160 appearances for the London club, was set to move to Liverpool in a reported 35 million pounds ($46.98 million) deal on deadline day last month but the transfer fell through.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Palace, who are sixth in the table, host Bournemouth later on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7449 pounds)