Captains split on emergency 'envelope rule' after Europe win Ryder Cup by a hair

FARMINGDALE, New York :The Ryder Cup's "envelope rule" came under scrutiny on Sunday after Europe fended off a shock rally from the United States to win by a slim 15-13 margin with Viktor Hovland sidelined from the final session due to a neck injury.

As per the Ryder Cup captains' agreement, the Norwegian's clash with American Harris English, which was to be the anchor match of the day, was scrapped because of Hovland's injury and treated as a tie, giving Europe a commanding 12-5 lead over the U.S. heading into the 11 singles matches.

Hovland's withdrawal was expected by many to become a mere footnote to a predicted European steamroll. But that half-point took on greater importance as the visitors won just one of their Sunday singles matches.

Shane Lowry ensured Europe would retain the trophy by halving his match with American Russell Henley while England's Tyrrell Hatton won it for Europe outright with a half-point from his match against American Collin Morikawa.

When captains submitted their singles lineup on Saturday, they each provided a name in a sealed envelope.

The player named in the envelope would then sit out if the opposing team had a player who was unable to play because of illness, injury or some other emergency reason.

"The rule has to change. I think it's obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room," said U.S. captain Keegan Bradley. "That rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup."

Asked about Bradley's remarks, Europe's captain Luke Donald responded: "We have contracts for a reason, a captains' agreement for a reason, for situations that occur."

"I want to center it back to Viktor," said Donald. "I would have had absolute faith in him to deliver a point today. He couldn't play. He was gutted."

Hovland's withdrawal marked only the fourth time that the "envelope rule" has been invoked at the competition, after it was utilized in 1979, 1991 and 1993.