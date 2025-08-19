Logo
Carapaz to miss Vuelta a Espana, focusing on world championships
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 - Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti - Italy - May 21, 2025 EF Education - EasyPost's Richard Carapaz crosses the finish line to win stage 11 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Rome to Rome - Italy - June 1, 2025 EF Education - EasyPost's Richard Carapaz celebrates on the podium after finishing third place in the Giro d'Italia REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
19 Aug 2025 11:21PM
Former Olympic champion Richard Carapaz will miss this year's Vuelta a Espana as he is yet to fully recover from an illness, the Ecuadorian confirmed on Tuesday.

Carapaz, second in the 2020 Vuelta, also missed the Tour de France with the same gastrointestinal illness and has not raced since finishing third overall at the Giro d'Italia in May.

"After the illness I had, I had to stop several times as I couldn't train for more than two or three days at a time," Carapaz said in a EF Education-EasyPost team statement.

"Now in Ecuador, I'm trying to get back to normal with training and continue moving forward with what we had planned. I'm almost fully recovered now."

Carapaz, who won the road race gold medal in Tokyo, said his season focus was now the world championships in Rwanda.

"Now, the next goals we've set are the Italian classics, especially Il Lombardia, and also the world championships in Rwanda," Carapaz said. "It's a very special world championship for me, where I have a big opportunity, and I want to prepare for it the best way possible."

The world championships are being held in Kigali from September 21, the first time the event has been staged in Africa.

Source: Reuters
