Carse says England bowlers have plans to tackle Head in Brisbane

Dec 1 : England fast bowler Brydon Carse said his team has firm plans to counter the threat posed by Travis Head after the Australian made a blistering century at the top of the order to set up an eight-wicket win in the Ashes series opener in Perth.

Middle-order batter Head opened in place of the injured Usman Khawaja in Australia's second innings and the aggressive left-hander made a century in 69 balls - the second-fastest in Ashes history - en route to a match-winning 123.

Head told reporters ahead of the second test beginning in Brisbane on Thursday that he was prepared to reprise that role, but Carse said the visitors will be ready regardless of who comes out to bat early.

"I think that was a phenomenal knock by a high-quality player," Carse said on Monday. "If he does open the batting again, we've got set plans we'll look to use."

"But again, I don't think anything changes from a mindset thing. He had an incredible day out that afternoon ... whatever we're presented with, we'll stick to our plans."

England are looking to hit back after their eight-wicket defeat inside two days in Perth, where Carse took five wickets in a losing cause.

There are concerns surrounding Mark Wood's fitness ahead of the test, but Carse said the bowling unit is settled even if his fellow pacer is deemed unfit for the day-night, pink-ball test.

"I'll still be adaptable to whatever the situation brings," the 30-year-old said.

"Obviously again different challenges this week, where we could be bowling under lights at different times.

"But I think as a bowling group we're quite settled in and where we're going to bowl and what our role is in the side."