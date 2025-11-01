CAS partially upholds Russian luge appeal for neutral status at 2026 Games

Russian luge athletes may be eligible to compete in qualifying events ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics if they meet neutral status criteria after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday partially upheld a Russian Luge Federation appeal.

In July, the RLF said it would take legal action over a decision by the sport's global governing body to bar the country's athletes, even as neutrals, from the qualifying process for the Milano Cortina Games.

The International Luge Federation (FIL) voted at its congress in Tampere, Finland, in June to extend an existing exclusion for Russian athletes from its competitions. It also voted to not authorise a programme for neutral Russian athletes.

The RLF had said it had notified the governing body of its intention to challenge the decision in international courts.

"A virtual hearing took place on Friday 24 October 2025," CAS said in a statement.

"The Panel ruled that the exclusion of RLF athletes from FIL competitions is maintained, but the prohibition of Russian athletes who satisfy the criteria of AINs (Individual Neutral Athlete) to compete is set aside. Consequently, the appeal was partially upheld."

However, the panel rejected their request for immediate reinstatement to international competitions.

The six athletes involved in the appeal — Aleksandr Gorbatsevich, Sofiia Mazur, Andrei Bogdanov, Iurii Prokhorov, Ekaterina Fomina and Polina Grigore — were seeking immediate entry into FIL competitions.

The CAS decision comes amid broader sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian and Belarusian skiers and snowboarders will not be allowed to compete in next year's Winter Olympics, even as neutral athletes, after the sport's governing body voted last week not to allow them into qualification events.

The International Olympic Committee had previously said it would allow Russians and Belarusians to take part in the February 6-22 Games in Italy but that the final decision would rest with individual sports federations.