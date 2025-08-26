Castillo grabs late equaliser as Lanus hold River Plate

River Plate were held to a 1-1 draw by Lanus in Argentina's Clausura championship on Monday after Rodrigo Castillo scored deep into added time to cancel out Gonzalo Montiel's opener.

Montiel broke the deadlock in the 77th minute with a simple tap-in after Juan Fernando Quintero nodded a short corner back across goal.

The home side salvaged a point in dramatic fashion when Alexis Canelo delivered a cross from the right, which fell to Castillo at the far post for a composed finish.

River top Group B with 12 points from six matches, while Lanus sit fifth on 10 points.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We went out to get it, and I think the draw was fair. These games are special; you put in a lot of effort because they're a top team," Castillo told ESPN.

"A lapse in concentration allowed them to open the scoring, and that made us a little angry."

River were left disappointed after slipping to a third draw in the Clausura championship.

"It was a game we had under control. Desperation worked against us and they scored," River defender Lautaro Ruben Rivero Cruz said.

River now turn their attention to Thursday's round of 16 Copa Argentina match against Atletico Union, while Lanus visit Velez Sarsfield in the Clausura championship on Saturday.