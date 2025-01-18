Cautious Simeone keen to protect Atletico's thin LaLiga lead

An eight-match winning streak in the LaLiga has lifted Atletico Madrid to the top of the standings and dreaming of a first league title in four years, but coach Diego Simeone insists on focusing on one match at a time.

Atletico, who have 44 points after 19 matches, are one point above local rivals Real Madrid.

"More than anyone else we live match by match. We have to enjoy this situation, knowing our victories and based on what happens, work in accordance with what is needed," Simeone told reporters on Friday, ahead of Saturday's visit to Leganes.

Newly-promoted Leganes, 16th in the table, are unbeaten in three matches in all competitions, and reached the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey with a 3-2 win over Almeria this week.

The Borja Jimenez-led side stunned Barcelona last month, beating them 1-0 at their own stadium.

"Tomorrow we play against an opponent who is strong at home... it will be a tough match. I can't imagine anything else," Simeone said.

Leganes almost held Atletico in October before two late goals secured Simeone's side a 3-1 win.

"I see a dangerous team, at home it took us a lot of effort to take the game forward," Simeone said.

"The coach works very well and that's something to be valued... they had an important win in the cup and victories always generate encouragement."