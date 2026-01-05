Logo
Celtic sack manager Nancy after eight games in charge
Celtic sack manager Nancy after eight games in charge

Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Celtic v Rangers - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 3, 2026 Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy looks dejected after Rangers' Youssef Chermiti scores their second goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

05 Jan 2026 11:39PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2026 11:44PM)
Jan 5 : ‌Celtic have sacked manager Wilfried Nancy, the Scottish Premiership club said on Monday, two days after their 3-1 defeat by Rangers left the champions level on points with their bitter rivals.

The 48-year-old Frenchman, who replaced interim boss ‌Martin O'Neill last month, managed just ‌two victories in eight games across all competitions while they have yet to keep a clean sheet under him. Celtic are second in the Scottish Premiership with 38 points 20 matches, six points behind ‍leaders Hearts.

"Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect," they said in a statement.

"Wilfried's ​assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules ‌Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with ​them our good wishes. The Club can also confirm that ⁠Paul Tisdale has left ‌his position as Head of Football Operations."

Brendan Rodgers, ​who led Celtic to four league titles across two stints, quit as coach in ‍October after a poor run. Peter Lawwell also stepped ⁠down as club chairman last month blaming increasing abuse and ​threats which had ‌become 'intolerable'.

Source: Reuters
