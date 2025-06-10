Celtic sign Tierney from Arsenal on five-year deal

Celtic have signed Scotland left back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a five-year contract, the Scottish Premiership champions said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who made his senior debut at Celtic in 2015, will be back at the club after six years. He made 170 appearances for the Scottish club, scoring eight goals before joining Arsenal in 2019.

"Everybody's known for a few months and just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing," Tierney said.

"... When you move away from home, you grow up, you learn different things. I was in Spain (with Real Sociedad on loan) for a year, learning a different language and playing in a different league, so I'm definitely a different person.

"My ambition is just for Celtic to be as successful as possible, retain our place at the top and continue to win trophies and do well for Celtic."