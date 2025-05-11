Logo
Sport

Champions Bayern beat Gladbach 2-0 in Mueller's final home game
Sport

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 10, 2025 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Jonas Omlin REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 10, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 10, 2025 Bayern Munich's Michael Olise in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Lukas Ullrich REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 10, 2025 Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka shoots at goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 10, 2025 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Nico Elvedi REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
11 May 2025 02:39AM
MUNICH, Germany : Champions Bayern Munich eased past Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday as club icon Thomas Mueller bid farewell in his final home game after 25 years at the club.

The 35-year-old Mueller, who came through the Bayern youth ranks to win dozens of titles including a record 13 league crowns and two Champions League trophies, was the focus even before the start.

He enjoyed a brief farewell ceremony with club bosses, complete with flowers and a picture of him and all the trophies, ahead of his 750th game for Bayern in all competitions.

But it was Gladbach who were in control at the start and in more of an attacking mood.

Bayern, who secured their 34th German league title last week, struck against the run of play when Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane's header slightly deflected Michael Olise's shot in the 31st minute for the England captain's 25th league goal.

Kane is on track to become the first player in Bundesliga history to win the top scorer title in both of his first two campaigns, with one game left to play in the season.

Bayern eased up after the break and would have paid the price but for Manuel Neuer's successful comeback from injury with a string of saves. Olise made sure of the win in the 90th minute, shortly after Mueller came off to a standing ovation.

Source: Reuters
