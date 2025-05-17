Champions Bayern end season with 4-0 win at Hoffenheim, Kane crowned top scorer

SINSHEIM, Germany : Champions Bayern Munich crushed hosts Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday as record-breaking Harry Kane was crowned the league's top striker for a second straight season.

Bayern had already secured the title two weeks ago but were ready to finish their title-winning season in style when Michael Olise whipped in a fierce free kick for a 33rd minute lead.

He then turned provider, feeding Joshua Kimmich to power in their second goal eight minutes after the restart.

Kane was initially on the bench but hit the post in the second half before providing Serge Gnabry with an assist for Bayern's third goal.

The England captain, who won the first major title of his career with the Bundesliga trophy this season, did find the target in the 86th minute, slotting in from close range for his 26th league goal of the season.

He became the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.