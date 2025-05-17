Logo
Champions Bayern end season with 4-0 win at Hoffenheim, Kane crowned top scorer
Champions Bayern end season with 4-0 win at Hoffenheim, Kane crowned top scorer

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - May 17, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - May 17, 2025 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich after he played his last Bundesliga match for Bayern Munich REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - May 17, 2025 Bayern Munich's Michael Olise scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/Heiko Becker
17 May 2025 11:32PM (Updated: 17 May 2025 11:40PM)
SINSHEIM, Germany : Champions Bayern Munich crushed hosts Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday as record-breaking Harry Kane was crowned the league's top striker for a second straight season.

Bayern had already secured the title two weeks ago but were ready to finish their title-winning season in style when Michael Olise whipped in a fierce free kick for a 33rd minute lead.

He then turned provider, feeding Joshua Kimmich to power in their second goal eight minutes after the restart.

Kane was initially on the bench but hit the post in the second half before providing Serge Gnabry with an assist for Bayern's third goal.

The England captain, who won the first major title of his career with the Bundesliga trophy this season, did find the target in the 86th minute, slotting in from close range for his 26th league goal of the season.

He became the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

Source: Reuters
