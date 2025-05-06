Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace

Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 5, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga in action with Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton in action with Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 5, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams in action with Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 5, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina in action with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr in action with Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare and Nottingham Forest's Murillo Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
06 May 2025 05:12AM (Updated: 06 May 2025 05:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Nottingham Forest’s quest for Champions League football next season suffered a setback when they were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Crystal Palace on Monday as Murillo cancelled out Eberechi Eze’s penalty for the home side.

The draw leaves Forest in sixth place in the table on 61 points from 35 games, two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification position.

Mid-table Palace took the lead at Selhurst Park when Eze converted a penalty on the hour-mark after Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels had felled Tyrick Mitchell. Eze also hit the crossbar late on.

The lead lasted four minutes before Neco Williams' shot was deflected into the Palace net by defender Murillo, who limped off shortly afterwards with a hamstring injury that could see him miss Forest's run-in to the end of the campaign.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement