Champions League final to kick off three hours earlier from 2026, says UEFA

The Champions League final will kick off three hours earlier at 1800 CET (1600 GMT) starting in 2026, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday, in a bid to give fans an improved experience.

The 2025 final in Munich, where Paris St Germain beat Inter Milan 5-0, kicked off at 2100 CET, which left fans trudging out of the stadium close to midnight once the trophy celebrations had died down.

UEFA said the earlier kickoff would improve access to public transport after the match, while host cities would benefit economically when fans continue their celebrations outside the stadium.

"The new kickoff time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

"While a 21:00 CET kickoff is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kickoff on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish - regardless of extra time or penalties.

"(It) offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season."

Football Supporters Europe welcomed the move as a step forward for match-going fans.

"An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics," its executive director Ronan Evain said.

The 2026 final will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.