Changing of the guard as Serie A clubs reset for title challenge

The Serie A odds point to another Scudetto showdown between Napoli and Inter Milan, though their rivals start the campaign reshaped after a turbulent close season that could see them close the gap after the top two finished clear of the pack.

With several clubs changing coaches, the season is shaping up to be one focused on teams laying the foundation for success. For sides battling below the contenders in the title race last term, securing a place in Europe is the main ambition.

ATALANTA WITHOUT GASPERINI

The Bergamo outfit who came third last season will for the first time since 2016 be without Gian Piero Gasperini at the helm. The 67-year-old wanted a change and took over at AS Roma, with former Roma manager Ivan Juric replacing him.

Atalanta face a struggle in attack, with last season's Serie A top scorer Mateo Retegui deciding to leave for Al-Qadsiah and key striker Ademola Lookman seemingly on his way out.

Gasperini built Atalanta's identity on relentless pressing, fluid attacking patterns and a high defensive line. Juric prefers a grittier, more pragmatic approach.

The Croatian is known for favouring physicality, man-to-man marking and defensive organisation, often prioritising control and discipline over free-flowing play.

It represents a radical change for a side that became one of Europe's most entertaining under Gasperini and the challenge now lies in whether Juric can adapt his methods to Atalanta’s existing squad or has to reshape it entirely to fit his vision.

REBUILT MILAN

For the red-and-black half of Milan, this season carries the weight of redemption. A campaign promising glory delivered a Supercoppa win but was soured by heartbreak in the Coppa Italia final and an eighth-place finish that left them out of Europe.

Massimiliano Allegri returned in May for a second stint and has already set about rebuilding the side.

Several key players have departed, including Tijjani Reijnders, Malick Thiaw and Theo Hernandez but Allegri has kept goalkeeper Mike Maignan and brought in veteran Luka Modric, who will be vital as the coach works to establish a new foundation.

The signings of midfielders Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci plus defender Koni De Winter, all 23, shows a determination to add defensive steel as the club targets a return to European competition, but the lack of a key striker might hurt them.

"I think we are working and must improve as a team, because the statistics showed we conceded a lot of goals in certain areas. Our objective is to finish the season in the top four," Allegri said.

JUVE CHALLENGES

Igor Tudor faces plenty of challenges as he leads Juventus back into the Champions League after they lost to PSV Eindhoven in the knockout phase playoffs last season.

The arrivals of Joao Mario and Jonathan David have added depth, but the gap to champions Napoli is still clear.

Last season’s problems remain, especially the lack of attacking quality to turn draws into wins, and Juve will need a significant improvement to mount a serious title challenge.

Roma, meanwhile, have reason for optimism.

After a poor start last season, Claudio Ranieri's side's late charge carried them to fifth before his retirement.

With Gasperini now in charge and a long-term plan built around young players such as 20-year-old Evan Ferguson, the club may finally have the foundation to take the next step.

Fiorentina snatched a late ticket to the Conference League playoff round this season and will be led by former Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

In recent years the word 'almost' has defined the club, with two Conference League final defeats and a Coppa Italia final loss. Now it falls to Pioli, who took Milan to the Scudetto in 2022, to push the Florence side in their quest for silverware.