Chargers RB Najee Harris carted off with leg injury vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a lower left leg injury.

Harris sustained the injury when he planted his left leg into the artificial surface while in the backfield then fell to the ground in a non-contact injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game coming out of halftime.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Harris had six carries for 28 yards in the game, with the 27-year-old gaining 61 yards on 15 carries in three games of his first season with the Chargers. He also has three receptions for 25 yards this season.

In five career seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-24) and Chargers, he has 4,373 yards on 1,212 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 183 receptions for 1,174 yards and six TDs.

Harris was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season of 2021 after he was a first-round draft pick by the Steelers out of Alabama.

-Field Level Media