Chebet beats Kipyegon in stunning sprint finish to win 5,000m showdown

TOKYO :Beatrice Chebet outsprinted fellow Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in a stunning finish to win the women's 5,000 metres world title on Saturday, completing a 5,000-10,000 double in Tokyo to match her Olympic haul last year.

The world record holder's victory in 14 minutes 54.36 seconds completed her set of global distance titles and denied 1,500m champion Kipyegon a double of her own in Tokyo.

Given Chebet's devastating kick, Kipyegon might feel she made her break to the front on the last lap a bit early and she had to settle for silver in 14:55.07.

Bronze went to Nadia Battocletti in 14:55.42 to complete a sensational championships for the Italian, who won silver in the 10,000m behind Chebet.

"Running with the likes of Faith and Nadia you just have to believe in yourself. Today was not an easy race," said Chebet.

"I came here without pressure and I knew I should not stress myself. If you lose or win, you need to believe in yourself and in being able to come back stronger.

"Going home with two gold medals makes me really happy. I've had an amazing season."

American Shelby Houlihan overhauled former world record holder Gudaf Tsegay to finish fourth in 14:57.42 and leave distance-running powerhouse Ethiopia without a title in Tokyo.

KIPYEGON RELISHES GREAT BATTLE UNTIL THE FINISH

The humid conditions returned to the Japanese capital on Saturday evening and the race was run at a relatively pedestrian pace until three laps from the finish.

Battocletti took over at the front two laps from home with Kipyegon tucked in on her shoulder and when the defending champion made her break early on the final lap, Chebet followed.

In scenes more reminiscent of a 400 metres race, 25-year-old Chebet exploded off the bend to mow down her rival on the final straight and win gold.

"I knew it was going to be a battle until the finish line and it was a great one," said Kipyegon.

"I was just praying to be on the podium.. congratulations to Beatrice, my friend. I knew it was very hard to beat Beatrice ... she's very strong and I'm happy for her."

Battocletti said that despite being tired from running the 10,000m, she decided to take a risk and run from the front.

"It was a really tactical race," the 25-year-old noted. "When I was on the 4,200 metres mark ... I understood that all my rivals were waiting for me, wanting to know my next step.

"With 500 metres to go I said to myself, 'OK, you're still in front and you have to push if you don't want to lose the medal'. This time it was bronze but I'm really looking forward to getting the gold one day."