Checo Perez scores hat-trick in football exhibition while prepping for Cadillac F1 return

MEXICO CITY :Sergio "Checo" Perez may not be racing at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix but the driver found the back of the net three times in an exhibition football match as he prepares for Cadillac's debut in the 2026 Formula One season.

The Mexican driver played in a match on Thursday in an initiative that brought young people living on the streets or in addiction rehabilitation to play with Mexican footballers and athletes.

"Checo" did not play at the beginning but came on later to the surprise of fans, going on to score a hat-trick and give the blue team a 5-3 lead at halftime. The blue team went on to win 7-6 against the white team.

"I couldn't miss it this year. We've been doing this event for 10 years, an incredible one where we get together before the race. I won't be racing this weekend but it's always nice to see so many friends and fans," Perez told reporters.

Before putting on his football boots to get on the field, the Mexican driver revealed he is already deep into preparations for his return to Formula One with American manufacturer Cadillac.

"We're already fully immersed in work with the simulator. Physically, I'll have tests in November that will be very useful because I'll be working with the engineers and mechanics to get the team ready, as we'll be going full throttle in January," he said.

The football match has become a cherished tradition during Mexico's decade-long run hosting the Formula One race, bringing together drivers, fans and friends in a more relaxed setting before the high-octane action begins on track.