Chelsea agree deal to sign striker Emegha from Strasbourg

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, with the Dutch striker joining in 2026, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and registered three assists in 27 league appearances last season. Emegha joined Strasbourg in 2023 from Austrian side Sturm Graz, and captains the French side.

Strasbourg and Chelsea are part of the same multi-club ownership structure, with Strasbourg being taken over by Todd Boehly's consortium BlueCo in 2023.