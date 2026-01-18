Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 in manager Rosenior's league debut

LONDON, Jan 17 : New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior oversaw a 2-0 win for the Blues over west London rivals Brentford on Saturday in his first Premier League match since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, settled by a Joao Pedro strike and a Cole Palmer penalty.

After a run of nine league games with only one win – most of which was under former coach Enzo Maresca who left the club on January 1 – Rosenior had to watch as Brentford wasted a string of chances.

It was Chelsea who found the net, however, when Pedro turned and fired a bullet shot into the top corner of Caoimhin Kelleher's net in the 26th minute. Palmer doubled Chelsea's lead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Kelleher failed to control the ball and tripped substitute Liam Delap.

The win pushed Chelsea up to sixth in the table, leapfrogging Brentford who had been unbeaten in six games.

