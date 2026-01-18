Logo
Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 in manager Rosenior's league debut
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 17, 2026 Chelsea's Joao Pedro scores their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 17, 2026 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in action with Brentford's Yehor Yarmoliuk Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 17, 2026 Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Chelsea's Cole Palmer REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 17, 2026 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 17, 2026 Brentford's Kevin Schade is shown a yellow card by referee John Brooks REUTERS/David Klein
18 Jan 2026 01:05AM
LONDON, Jan 17 : New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior oversaw a 2-0 win for the Blues over west London rivals Brentford on Saturday in his first Premier League match since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, settled by a Joao Pedro strike and a Cole Palmer penalty.

After a run of nine league games with only one win – most of which was under former coach Enzo Maresca who left the club on January 1 – Rosenior had to watch as Brentford wasted a string of chances.

It was Chelsea who found the net, however, when Pedro turned and fired a bullet shot into the top corner of Caoimhin Kelleher's net in the 26th minute. Palmer doubled Chelsea's lead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Kelleher failed to control the ball and tripped substitute Liam Delap.

The win pushed Chelsea up to sixth in the table, leapfrogging Brentford who had been unbeaten in six games. 

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
