Sport

Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 to reignite Champions League hopes
Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 to reignite Champions League hopes

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson in action with Everton's Beto Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko in action with Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Chelsea's Robert Sanchez in action with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Chelsea's Noni Madueke in action with Everton's Nathan Patterson Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Everton's Youssef Chermiti in action with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
26 Apr 2025 09:41PM
LONDON :Chelsea bounced back into contention for next season's Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a fine first-half strike by Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal striker, fed by Enzo Fernandez, drove low into the bottom corner past a diving Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute for his first goal in four months.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea should have had more but were thwarted by a stubborn defence and Pickford, who kept out a series of shots, notably from Noni Madueke. Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez also pulled off a finger-tip save in the 88th minute to deny Dwight McNeil and stay in front.

The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the table, one point behind Manchester City. Everton are 13th.

Source: Reuters
