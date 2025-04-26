Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 to reignite Champions League hopes

LONDON :Chelsea bounced back into contention for next season's Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a fine first-half strike by Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal striker, fed by Enzo Fernandez, drove low into the bottom corner past a diving Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute for his first goal in four months.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea should have had more but were thwarted by a stubborn defence and Pickford, who kept out a series of shots, notably from Noni Madueke. Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez also pulled off a finger-tip save in the 88th minute to deny Dwight McNeil and stay in front.

The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the table, one point behind Manchester City. Everton are 13th.