Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 to win sixth straight WSL title

MANCHESTER, England :Chelsea wrapped up their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title and record-extending eighth in total after a 1-0 victory at Manchester United on Wednesday, with Lucy Bronze heading home a corner late in the game.

Sonia Bompaster's Blues, who needed only a point from Wednesday's match to clinch the title, sit atop the WSL table with 54 points for an-unassailable nine-point lead over Arsenal with two games remaining. United are third on 43 points.

Despite terrific scoring chances for both sides, the game looked headed for a draw before Bronze leapt to head in Sandy Baltimore's corner just inside the far post in the 74th minute sparking a celebration that looked like a mix of joy and relief from Bompaster's players.

Aston Villa had paved the way for Chelsea to clinch the title with their 5-2 hammering of Arsenal earlier in the evening.