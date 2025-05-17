Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League

LONDON :Chelsea stayed in the hunt for a Champions League place next season with a nervy 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday, courtesy of a goal from defender Marc Cucurella.The Spaniard headed home from close range, turning in a cross from captain Reece James, who bamboozled the United defence with a twist and turn in the 71st minute.James had hit the post in the first half with a stinging shot shortly after United defender Harry Maguire had the ball in the Chelsea net, only for VAR to rule it marginally offside.

The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League above Aston Villa, who earlier beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, with one game left in the season for both sides. The top five in the table qualify for the Champions League. United, who play Tottenham in the Europa League final next Wednesday, are 16th.