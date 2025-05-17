Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League

Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 16, 2025 Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in action with Chelsea's Reece James Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 16, 2025 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action with Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 16, 2025 Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo and Manchester United's Luke Shaw react REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 16, 2025 Manchester United's Amad Diallo in action with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 16, 2025 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund in action with Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
17 May 2025 05:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Chelsea stayed in the hunt for a Champions League place next season with a nervy 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday, courtesy of a goal from defender Marc Cucurella.The Spaniard headed home from close range, turning in a cross from captain Reece James, who bamboozled the United defence with a twist and turn in the 71st minute.James had hit the post in the first half with a stinging shot shortly after United defender Harry Maguire had the ball in the Chelsea net, only for VAR to rule it marginally offside.

The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League above Aston Villa, who earlier beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, with one game left in the season for both sides. The top five in the table qualify for the Champions League. United, who play Tottenham in the Europa League final next Wednesday, are 16th.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement