Chelsea boss Bompastor calls for goal-line technology in women's game

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor called for the introduction of goal-line technology in women's soccer after her side conceded a controversial goal during their 5-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday.

Spurs scored their first goal when Amanda Nilden's long-range effort appeared to be saved by Chelsea keeper Hannah Hampton, but the assistant referee flagged that it had crossed the line and a goal was awarded.

The Premier League implemented Hawk-Eye technology at the start of the 2013/14 season to determine whether the ball has crossed the line and other men's leagues have similar systems.

"The technology is available for the men's game. It's been 10 years now. Why shouldn't it be available for the women's game?" Bompastor told reporters.

"If we want to look more professional, we need to move forward with the technology.

"It's a hard decision for the officials but you have to be 100 per cent sure the ball was in to make that call. I don't know if it was the case or not. From Hannah's reaction, it felt doubtful. From where I was, it was too difficult to know."

Chelsea are second in the WSL on 12 points from four matches. They trail leaders Manchester City by one point but have played a game fewer.