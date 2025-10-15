Logo
Sport

Chelsea boss Maresca banned and fined for misconduct in win over Liverpool
Sport

Chelsea boss Maresca banned and fined for misconduct in win over Liverpool

Chelsea boss Maresca banned and fined for misconduct in win over Liverpool

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 4, 2025 Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca celebrates their second goal with fans REUTERS/David Klein

15 Oct 2025 10:53PM
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match touchline ban and a fine of 8,000 pounds ($10,689) after he admitted a charge of misconduct during their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, England's Football Association said on Wednesday.

Chelsea's winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent Maresca into a frenzy and he raced along the touchline at Stamford Bridge to celebrate wildly with his players, earning a second yellow card and a dismissal from referee Anthony Taylor.

"It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute," the FA said in a statement.

"Enzo Maresca subsequently admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty."

Maresca will miss Chelsea's next Premier League game away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Chelsea are seventh in the standings with 11 points, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

($1 = 0.7484 pounds)

Source: Reuters
