Chelsea complete treble with 3-0 win over Manchester United

LONDON :All-conquering Chelsea completed the treble of domestic trophies on Sunday when they beat holders Manchester United 3-0 in the women's FA Cup final thanks to two goals from Sandy Baltimore either side of a header by Catarina Macario at Wembley.

France winger Baltimore beat goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul by Norway midfielder Celin Bizet floored Erin Cuthbert just before halftime.Baltimore then turned provider, whipping in a free kick for Macario to head home in the 84th minute before lashing in a third goal to settle the game in front of an ecstatic flag-waving Chelsea end in the first minute of stoppage time.

The victory meant Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea side finished the domestic season unbeaten, having won the League Cup final against Manchester City and triumphed in the Super League for the sixth successive year.