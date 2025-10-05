Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat

LONDON :A stoppage time winner from teenager Estevao Willian earned Chelsea a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning the champions to a third defeat in a row in all competitions.

The 18-year-old Brazilian poked home from a Marc Cucurella cross in the fifth minute of time added on for his first Chelsea goal, in a fast and furious game at Stamford Bridge.

The result left Arne Slot's team in second place in the table on 15 points, one behind Arsenal. Chelsea rise to sixth on 11.

Estevao's goal sent Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca into a frenzy and he raced along the touchline to celebrate wildly, earning a second yellow card and a dismissal from referee Anthony Taylor.

He is unlikely to worry about the cards after his team put in a spirited display against Liverpool.

Maresca's assistant Willy Caballero, standing in for his boss, told reporters the Italian was very happy.

"He wants me to praise the players, because the effort that they've done today," Caballero said.

"We believe that we deserve the victory after the chances that we created and how we play, and thanks to football and thanks to the effort of the players, we scored in the last second, and we got the three points today."

Liverpool had looked to have secured a point through a second-half equaliser from Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch forward scored in the 63rd minute with the visitors upping the pressure, pushing home a flick from Alexander Isak.

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo had put the home side ahead in the 12th minute with a thunderous shot from outside the area.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate stood off the Ecuadorean and he found space and sent a rocket post Georgi Mamardashvili into the top right corner.

The game was played at a furious pace and Liverpool had their chances, notably when Isak headed over late in the first half and Mo Salah sent the ball just wide early in the second.

But Chelsea's work rate and intent shaded the contest. Enzo Fernandez hit the post in the 90th minute before speedy substitute Estevao hit the winner.

Caballero said the winger, who joined Chelsea in August, was a joy to be around.

"He's a really good kid, very sympathetic, always smiling. It's always good, and we are so happy for him because he needed it, we needed it, and he needed that goal as well."

It was the third defeat in a row for Liverpool who were riding high at the top of the table before losing to Crystal Palace last weekend and dropping points on Saturday. In between they lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

"We were the dominant team but in the last 10-15 mins it was end to end, both teams could have scored," Liverpool coach Arne Slot said.

"Both teams arrived a lot of times at the 18-yard line. These are the margins that don't fall for us at the moment."