Sport

Chelsea defender Fofana undergoes hamstring surgery
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 16, 2025 Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS../File Photo

06 Apr 2025 03:06AM
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone successful hamstring surgery, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Fofana had recently returned from an extended period on the sidelines due to a muscle injury but only played two league matches before being left out of Thursday's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"Wesley was assessed by specialists this week after the 24-year-old suffered an injury of the muscle. Following that assessment, it was concluded that an operation would be required," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The 24-year-old will now begin his recovery and undergo rehabilitation with the club's medical staff at Cobham over the coming weeks."

Fofana has only played 14 Premier League games for Enzo Maresca's side this season. Chelsea moved fourth in the league standings with eight matches remaining after their 1-0 win over London rivals Spurs.

Source: Reuters
