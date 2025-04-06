Chelsea draw 0-0 with Brentford in blow for top four hopes

LONDON :Chelsea extended their long run without a Premier League away win when they were held to a 0-0 draw at their west London neighbours Brentford on Sunday, dealing a fresh setback to their push for a Champions League spot.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca made five changes to the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday with strikers Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto coming on only as second-half substitutes.

Their introduction gave Chelsea a bit more bite in attack after a flat first 45 minutes but they failed to really test Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.

Bryan Mbeumo drew a good save from Robert Sanchez and Sepp Van Den Berg headed over from close range in the final 10 minutes before Palmer shot narrowly over with the last kick of the game.

The draw means Chelsea have not won in the league away from Stamford Bridge since beating Spurs 4-3 in early December.

Maresca's men are fourth in the table, occupying the last of the guaranteed Champions League spots, two points ahead of Manchester City who were visiting Manchester United later on Sunday. Aston Villa, and Newcastle - who have two games in hand on Chelsea - are close behind.

Five English clubs are likely to be in next season's Champions League under UEFA's rules, offering some hope for Chelsea whose U.S. investor owners want a return to top European competition as much for the financial returns as for the glory.

Brentford, who have not won at home since early December, stay in 12th position.

