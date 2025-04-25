Chelsea facing crucial weekend in top-five hunt

LONDON :Chelsea face what looks like a must-win game at home to Everton on Saturday in their quest to finish in the Premier League's top five and return to the Champions League next season.

Enzo Maresca's team have struggled for consistency with only two wins from their last five league games leaving them in sixth place with five games remaining.

With top-five rivals Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa all in FA Cup semi-final action this weekend, Chelsea have the chance to bolster their claim.

Dropped points against an in-form Everton, however, could leave Chelsea in danger of missing out on the Champions League for a third successive season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"To say that this season has already been a good season compared to the last two, it does not mean we won't try to finish top five," the Italian told reporters.

"It's our target. Our target is Champions League. We are going to try to finish in the right way. The players are working hard every day to bring this club where it has to be."

Chelsea will be without right back Malo Gusto against Everton after he limped off in the win against Fulham.

"Malo is injured but it does not look like an important injury. He is already running and doing this outside but he will not be available for tomorrow," Maresca said.

Chelsea earned three vital points with a comeback win at Fulham last week with Pedro Neto netting a sensational stoppage time winner - his fourth league goal of the season.

Maresca said he wants to see more goals from the Portuguese winger signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I think Pedro helps us a lot," he said. "I think overall he is doing well with us. I think he has scored four or five goals in the Premier League. Our wingers, for me, they have to score around 10 goals at the end of the season. Pedro is doing well but there is no doubt he can do better in terms of numbers."

Chelsea have 57 points from 33 games, the same as seventh-placed Villa who have played a game more, and two behind Newcastle United who host 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

Forest have 60 points with third-placed City on 61.

"We have been up there most of the season," Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella said. "It is true that we were coming from a somewhat inconsistent streak, but it depends on us."