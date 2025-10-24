Chelsea forward Delap close to return from hamstring injury

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury but will not be available for their Premier League home game against promoted Sunderland this weekend, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Ipswich Town for 30 million pounds ($40.26 million) in June, picked up the injury during the 2-0 home win over Fulham in August.

Initially expected to miss six to eight weeks, Maresca later suggested the Englishman could be out until December.

"We don't have any new injuries," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's game. "Liam took part of the session yesterday with the team for the first time. He is not going to be available for tomorrow but probably for the next one."

Chelsea visit struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

"The schedule can also change a little bit. It depends how they improve or get worse from the first time they send me that but he can be available for that (Wolves)," Maresca added.

Maresca said Marc Guiu, who was recalled from a season-long loan at Sunderland after Delap's injury, is ready to start a league game for Chelsea.

The 19-year-old Spanish striker initially struggled to impress Maresca in training but has since turned a corner.

Guiu joined Chelsea from Barcelona last year.

"We had a chat with Marc a few weeks ago. I told him about the way he was training. I didn't like it. He needed to change. He changed and he got a chance," Maresca said.

Asked what he did not like, the Italian replied: "He was not training well. In all the way ... That's why young players are sometimes in one way or the other way. You need to go slowly, slowly with them.

"But since we chatted, it stopped. It's fantastic. He is working very well."

Seeking a fifth successive win in all competitions after Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing of Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League, Chelsea are braced for a tricky challenge against Sunderland.

Frenchman Regis Le Bris' side have collected 14 points from their opening eight matches to sit in seventh place, one point behind champions Liverpool and level with fifth-placed Chelsea.

"They showed since the season started that they are a very good team. They play together, they work together. They have the same points as us so they are showing how good they are doing," Maresca said.

"I spent one season with Leicester (City) in the Championship and I love the Championship. I watched Sunderland since last season when the manager arrived. They play good football, they are physically strong, so I like the way they are doing things."

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)