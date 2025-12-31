Chelsea pay the price for losing control again

LONDON, Dec ‌30 : Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has said over and over again that his players need to work out how to control games - and judging from Tuesday's chaotic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League, they still have a lot of learning to do.

In a crazy opening 27 minutes, Chelsea fell behind to Bournemouth in the sixth minute to a David Brooks goal, went 2-1 up via a Cole Palmer penalty and a strike by Enzo Fernandez before Justin Kluivert pounced on woeful defending to make it 2-2.

Having squandered ‌a lead to lose 2-1 to Aston Villa on Saturday - and allowed Brighton ‌and Sunderland to come from behind to win at Stamford Bridge this season - the draw felt like another big setback for Maresca's men.

Bournemouth, who have not won in the league since late October, scored twice from long throw-ins that unsettled Chelsea's defence. In the dying moments, substitute Enes Unal fluffed a chance to win it when he volleyed over.

Chelsea have now won only once in seven league matches, a far cry from the excitement of a 3-0 win over Barcelona in ‍November, which has left them outside the top four Champions League spots.

The sense of frustration was palpable among the home fans as the Blues asserted more control in the second half against Bournemouth but struggled to create clear chances.

Maresca was met with loud boos when he substituted local hero Cole Palmer in the 63rd minute and he did not appear at a post-match ​press conference due to illness, giving the task ‌of explaining Chelsea's performance to his deputy Willy Caballero.

"We are creating, we are scoring goals – we are opening the scoring sometimes which is good, but we need to find a way to win those ​points, kill those games," the Argentine said.

Caballero said Palmer had been withdrawn to ensure he makes a full recovery from a groin ⁠injury that kept him out for weeks earlier this ‌season.

He also said he was frustrated by referee Sam Barrott's decision to show a yellow card in the fourth ​minute to Moises Caicedo that means Chelsea's Ecuadorean midfielder will miss Sunday's visit to second-placed Manchester City.

Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said he was proud of his team, who were thrashed 4-1 at Brentford on ‍Saturday , and he pushed back at suggestions that winger Antoine Semenyo had played his last game for the club.

British media ⁠reported that Semenyo, who has scored nine league goals this season, is close to signing for Manchester City.

"It’s not his last game here with ​us," Iraola said as he turned ‌his focus to Saturday's visit of league leaders Arsenal. "I cannot say 100 per cent but I think he ‍will ​play, yes."

