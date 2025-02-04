Chelsea rally to beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

LONDON : Chelsea struggled back from a goal down to beat Graham Potter's West Ham United 2-1 on Monday, with a second-half strike from substitute Pedro Neto and an own goal by Aaron Wan-Bissaka lifting them to fourth place in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen, in his first game back after a month out with a foot fracture, put the Hammers ahead when he pounced on a back pass by defender Levi Colwill three minutes before halftime and fired a left-foot shot past Filip Jorgensen in Chelsea's goal.

The hosts looked brighter after early substitutions and Neto snatched their 64th-minute equaliser after latching onto a ricocheted shot from teammate Enzo Fernandez. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was given.

Cole Palmer created Chelsea's second 10 minutes later, crossing the ball in front of goal where Aaron Wan-Bissaka deflected it into his own net, much to the despair of former Chelsea manager Potter on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The result lifted Chelsea above Newcastle United and Manchester City into fourth spot, four points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest. West Ham are 15th on 27.