Sport

Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win
Sport

Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win

Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win
Soccer Football - Conference League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Djurgarden - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 8, 2025 Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates scoring their first goal with Chelsea's Jadon Sancho REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win
Soccer Football - Conference League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Djurgarden - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 8, 2025 Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile takes a throw in as Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win
Soccer Football - Conference League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Djurgarden - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 8, 2025 Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile in action with Djurgarden's Santeri Haarala REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win
Soccer Football - Conference League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Djurgarden - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 8, 2025 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action with Djurgarden's Keita Kosugi Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win
Soccer Football - Conference League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Djurgarden - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 8, 2025 Chelsea's Reggie Walsh REUTERS/David Klein
09 May 2025 04:58AM
LONDON :Favourites Chelsea, playing a second-string team, cantered into the Europa Conference League final with a regulation 1-0 win over Swedish side Djurgarden on Thursday for a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Their 38th-minute goal came from one of the more senior players on the pitch, Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, who received a neat pass from Tyrique George, rounded two defenders and fired a left-foot shot past keeper Jacob Rinner.

With the side 4-1 up from the first leg and involved in an end-of-season Premier League scrap for Champions League spots, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca rested players and put out a youthful team including a first start for 16-year-old forward Reggie Walsh. Chelsea face a stiffer challenge in the final where they play either Spain's Real Betis or Fiorentina of Italy in Wroclaw, Poland on May 28.

Source: Reuters
