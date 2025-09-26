Chelsea to rest injured Palmer for two to three weeks, Maresca says

LONDON :Chelsea have decided to rest attacking midfielder Cole Palmer for the next two to three weeks to help him recover from injury, manager Enzo Maresca told reporters on Friday.

England international Palmer suffered a groin injury last month, but returned to action with back-to-back goals against Brentford and Bayern Munich. However, the 23-year-old was forced off the field with injury during Saturday's 2-1 loss at Manchester United.

"Yes, we decided to protect a little bit Cole. In terms of not letting his injury get worse," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

"We decided to rest him for two, three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100 per cent and to be fit after the international break.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him."

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo is also likely to be out until the international break, which starts October 6, due to a calf issue, while Wesley Fofana suffered a concussion during Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup win at Lincoln City, Maresca added.

Club World Cup winners Chelsea, who have picked up eight points from their first five Premier League matches, are also without Levi Colwill, Liam Delap and Dario Essugo due to injuries.

"In this moment, for different reasons, we have problems. We have seven or eight players out. Is this a consequence of last season? I don't know," Maresca added.

"We try always to rotate players. That has to be the main target this season because of the amount of games, the amount of injuries. Sometimes you are not able to rotate because you don't have the right numbers."