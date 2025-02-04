Chelsea sign Amougou after Felix moves to Milan on loan

AC Milan have signed Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season, while Chelsea have brought in French midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on an eight-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

British media reports said Amougou, 19, joined Chelsea for a fee of about 12 million pounds ($14.98 million).

Felix joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in August on a seven-year deal for a reported fee of 46 million pounds ($57.16 million), but the 25-year-old has struggled for game time in his second spell with the Premier League club.

Since his arrival at Chelsea, Felix has started just three league games despite scoring on his club debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers - his only league goal this season.

At Milan, Felix will work with Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao.

France U-19 international Amougou, who joined Saint-Etienne as a youth player in 2021, has made 17 Serie A appearances for newly-promoted side this season.

"It's an honour for me to sign for such a big club like Chelsea. They believe in young players and the process they have in place to develop us is fantastic," Amougou said in a statement.

Milan, who drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in Sunday's derby, are eighth in the Serie A and play AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. Chelsea, fourth in the Premier League, visit Brighton & Hove Albion for an FA Cup tie on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8047 pounds)