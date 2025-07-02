Chelsea sign Brazilian Pedro from Brighton

Chelsea have signed forward Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal was worth 60 million pounds ($81.54 million).

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history," the Brazilian, who has signed an eight-year contract, said in a statement.

"They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win."

The 23-year-old joined Brighton from Watford in 2023 and has scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in 70 appearances for the south-coast club.

He has also made three appearances for Brazil's senior team.

Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler said it was an exciting move for Pedro.

"It gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer," Huerzeler said in a statement.

Pedro is the fourth senior player to move from Brighton to Chelsea since 2022, following record signing Moises Caicedo, defender Marc Cucurella and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea added that Pedro had joined their Club World Cup squad in the United States, where he could be in line to make his debut in Friday's quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

($1 = 0.7358 pounds)