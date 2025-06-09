Chelsea sign defender Sarr from Strasbourg

French defender Mamadou Sarr has joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on an eight-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Chelsea signed Sarr in a deal worth around 14 million euros ($16 million).
The 19-year-old centre back, son of former Senegal international Pape Sarr, made 28 appearances for Strasbourg after joining them from Olympique Lyonnais in August. He has represented France at Under-19 level.
Strasbourg and Chelsea are part of the same multi-club ownership structure, with the French side being taken over by Todd Boehly's consortium BlueCo in 2023.
Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign against Club Leon on June 16.
($1 = 0.8745 euros)