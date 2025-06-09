Chelsea sign defender Sarr from Strasbourg

French defender Mamadou Sarr has joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on an eight-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Chelsea signed Sarr in a deal worth around 14 million euros ($16 million).

The 19-year-old centre back, son of former Senegal international Pape Sarr, made 28 appearances for Strasbourg after joining them from Olympique Lyonnais in August. He has represented France at Under-19 level.

Strasbourg and Chelsea are part of the same multi-club ownership structure, with the French side being taken over by Todd Boehly's consortium BlueCo in 2023.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign against Club Leon on June 16.

($1 = 0.8745 euros)