Chelsea sign defender Sarr from Strasbourg
Chelsea sign defender Sarr from Strasbourg

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Strasbourg v Paris St Germain - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - May 3, 2025 RC Strasbourg's Mamadou Sarr celebrates their first goal, an own goal scored by Paris St Germain's Lucas Hernandez/File Photo

09 Jun 2025 05:46PM
French defender Mamadou Sarr has joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on an eight-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Chelsea signed Sarr in a deal worth around 14 million euros ($16 million).

The 19-year-old centre back, son of former Senegal international Pape Sarr, made 28 appearances for Strasbourg after joining them from Olympique Lyonnais in August. He has represented France at Under-19 level.

Strasbourg and Chelsea are part of the same multi-club ownership structure, with the French side being taken over by Todd Boehly's consortium BlueCo in 2023.

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign against Club Leon on June 16.

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

Source: Reuters
