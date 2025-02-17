Late James strike gives Chelsea 2-1 comeback WSL win over Everton

LONDON : A stoppage-time goal from Lauren James gave Chelsea a 2-1 win at home to Everton on Sunday that maintained their lead at the top of the Women's Super League, with the Blues coming back from a goal down to grab all three points.

Chelsea top the standings on 40 points, with Manchester United second on 33 after a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and Arsenal, who thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 in the North London derby, three points further back in third.

After a goalless first half, Everton took a shock lead at Kingsmeadow as Kelly Gago caught Chelsea keeper Hannah Hampton by surprise, whipping a shot across her and in at the far post from a difficult angle six minutes after the break.

Sonia Bompastor's side were not behind for long, however, as Sandy Baltimore won the ball back on the right and it made its way via Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to Mayra Ramirez, and the Colombian rattled it home to level in the 62nd minute.

Chelsea poured on the pressure and substitute Aggie Beever-Jones hit the crossbar with a header and blazed a shot just wide before James arrowed a drive in at the foot of the far post three minutes into stoppage time.

Fourth-placed Manchester City will be hoping to keep their dwindling title hopes alive when they host Liverpool in Sunday's late kickoff.