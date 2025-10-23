Chelsea thump hapless Ajax 5-1 in Champions League

LONDON :Chelsea thumped Ajax Amsterdam 5-1 in an eventful if error-strewn Champions League game that included three penalties and a red card in pouring rain at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Ajax, who have now lost all three European games this season, had their fate sealed in the 17th minute when captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off for a dangerous tackle and Marc Guiu, 19, scored a minute later.Moises Caicedo made it 2-0 nine minutes later and, though Wout Weghorst reduced the deficit with a penalty, his strike was followed by spot kicks late in the first half from Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and 18-year-old Brazilian Estevao as the Amsterdam side lost discipline.

Chelsea, who have two wins and a defeat from their three Champions League games so far, buzzed round Ajax's area for most of the second half which included an early goal from another 19-year-old Tyrique George.